LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is set to host the Nickelodeon Nick News Special “Kids, Race and Unity.”
The program amplifies the voices and experiences of Black children across the country and looks at current events.
The special will feature leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and highlight teen activists who are fighting racial injustice.
Nickelodeon will provide young viewers with tools to help start conversations about race and inclusivity.
“Kids, Race and Unity” is set to air June 26.