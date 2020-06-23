Comments
CARSON (CBSLA) — The 405 and 110 Freeway connector will be closed for 60 hours this weekend as part of a widening project, Caltrans announced.
Crews will fully close the northbound I-405 to southbound I-110 connector on Friday, June 26 beginning at 7 p.m. until Monday, June 29 at 6 a.m.
The $50 million project will widen the existing northbound I-405/southbound I-110 connector and add a new lane between the on and off-ramp from the I-405/I-110 interchange to Del Amo Boulevard.
The project is expected to increase the capacity of I-110 and reduce congestion.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and check traffic conditions before traveling.