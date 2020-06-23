LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a break-in at a home in Long Beach in which a suspect was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, while a second man was found shot to death about a block away.
At 12:10 a.m., Long Beach police responded to a 911 call about a break-in in the 1000 block of Almond Court.
The 911 caller told dispatchers that a man had broken into his home, and the 911 caller had shot him, police said. Officers arrived on scene to find the suspect with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Officers then learned that a second man had been found shot to death in the street about a block away, at East 11th Street and Hoffman Avenue.
Its unclear if the two incidents are related. There was no word on whether a gun was recovered at the scene.
The 911 caller, meanwhile, was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.
No names have been released.