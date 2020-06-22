LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Movie producer Steve Bing died from apparent suicide Monday afternoon in Century City, Variety reported. He was 55.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it conducted a death investigation at about 1 p.m. in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near the border of Beverly Hills, but did not immediately confirm the name of the deceased. The coroner’s office could not immediately be reached for more information.

Bing inherited about $600 million from his grandfather, real estate developer Leo S. Bing, when he was 18. He started his career in the entertainment industry after dropping out of Stanford University.

His producing credits include the 200 action-thriller “Get Carter,” the 2005 comedy “Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World,” the 2015 comedy “Rock the Kasbah” and the 2008 Martin Scorsese-directed documentary on The Rolling Stones, “Shine A Light.”

Bing also wrote the screenplay for the 2003 comedy “Kangaroo Jack” and co-wrote the screenplay for the 1985 action film “Missing in Action 2: The Beginning.”

He was one of the executive producers on the 1994 thriller “Every Breath,” which he also co-wrote with star Judd Nelson and Andrew Fleming and directed.

Bing helped finance the 2004 Oscar-nominated animated film “The Polar Express” and the 2007 3-D computer-animated fantasy-action film “Beowulf.”

He is survived by his son, actor and model Damian Hurley, whose mother is actress and model Elizabeth Hurley, and daughter Kira Bonder, whose mother is former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

In 2012, Bing pledged to donate the majority of his fortune to charity during his lifetime. The Giving Pledge was set up by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Bing also donated millions of dollars to Democratic candidates and causes, and was close with Bill Clinton who took to Twitter Monday night to express his sadness.

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)