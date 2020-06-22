SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — People visitng the recently reopened San Diego Zoo will get a first look at two endangered Amur leopard cubs.

The cubs, born on April 26, can be seen as they explore their outdoor habitat with mom, Satka.

“The cubs are climbing up on the rocks, they are getting into the trees, sometimes listening to mom and sometimes not,” said Kelly Murphy, senior wildlife care specialist for the San Diego Zoo.

“Their personalities are still developing, and I’m looking forward to see what they become.”

According to the zoo, the cubs’ birth is particularly significant for their species, as fewer than 100 Amur leopards are believed to exist in their historic range in Russia and China.

The cubs, who do not have names yet, will get their first hands-on veterinary exam this week which will also reveal the sex of each cub.

Amur leopards are the rarest of the big cat species on the planet.

The San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park reopened on June 20 after shutting down for the first time in their 103-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two zoo facilities closed in mid-March along with most of the state to slow the spread of coronavirus.