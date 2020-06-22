Comments
BURBANK (CBSLA) — Orange County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting in Burbank Monday night.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of West Olive Avenue, near the Claim Jumper, while deputies were looking for at least one person wanted on suspicion of robbery.
Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in a car and crashed near the 134 Freeway and Victory Boulevard where two suspects were believed to have been taken into custody.
No deputies were injured in the shooting, but it was not immediately clear if either of the suspects were struck.