LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — National bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes has reportedly temporarily closed two San Gabriel Valley locations after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Eater Los Angeles, the Texas-based franchise closed the doors at their Pasadena and Rosemead locations after and employee at each tested positive for the virus.
It was not immediately confirmed when the locations would reopen.
Last week, four popular Orange County restaurants were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The doors were locked last Wednesday at HQ Gastropub in Huntington Beach, The Boiling Crab near South Coast Plaza in Santa Ana, as well as Javier’s and A Restaurant in Newport Beach.
CBS2’s Michele Gile confirmed that three of the four closures are related to COVID-19 cases discovered within the employee ranks.