BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The guitar played by the late Kurt Cobain during the 1993 “MTV Unplugged” concert sold for a whopping $6 million at an auction in Beverly Hills over the weekend.
Julien’s Auctions says the 1959 Martin D-18 E-Guitar sold for more than three times its pre-sale estimate.
The guitar was played by Cobain during the now iconic performance. He died of suicide a few months later.
The new owner of the guitar is Australian businessman Peter Freedman, Rode Microphones. Freedman says he plans to display the guitar in a worldwide tour of exhibitions with proceeds going to the performing arts.
Prince’s Blue Angel guitar, which was his primary instrument on tour during the 1980s, also sold during the weekend auction for $563,000, also about triple it’s pre-sale estimate.