LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Singer Justin Bieber Sunday vehemently denied allegations that he sexually assaulting a woman back in 2014.

Over the weekend, a woman posted a tweet — from an account that has since been deleted – in which she claimed that Bieber had invited her up to a room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, on the night March 9, 2014, and then sexually assaulted her.

However, Bieber took to Twitter Sunday to deny the allegations. He also posted a series of receipts, emails and article links to prove his innocence.

The now 26-year-old Bieber said he never stayed at the Four Seasons and never went the hotel.

Bieber appeared to provide significant proof that on the night of the alleged assault, he gave a performance at South by Southwest and then spent the rest of the evening with his then girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” Bieber wrote on Twitter. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”