LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 2020 Miramar Air Show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers confirmed the cancelation Monday saying, “The Marine Corps Air Station and Miramar Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Miramar regretfully cancels the 2020 Mirimar Air Show due to the public health risks associated with COVID-19.”

Due to the continuing spread and health concerns of #COVID19, @MCASMiramarCA must formally announce the cancellation of the 2020 Miramar Air Show. It is a disappointment to us as well as many across the world, but the safety of our Marines and fellow San Diegans must come first. pic.twitter.com/7xu5PpqwZ6 — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) June 22, 2020

The annual air show brings in aviation enthusiasts from across the country and around the world.

The event, with upward of 500,000 attendees, is the largest military air show in the world and is typically one of the largest single public events in San Diego.

The MCAS Mirimar said on Twitter they are working on “something special” scheduled for this September.

“Even with this cancellation, our team at the #1Airshow hopes to bring something special for you later this fall. It won’t be the show we’ve all come to know, but we will bring the best of Marine aviation and our civilian performers to you this September. Stand by for #2020Vision.”

Organizers have announced they will begin early planning for the event to return in 2021.

“While we had initially hoped to host the show and help usher in a reopened San Diego, there still are a great many risks posed with a mass gathering of this size and scale to do it in a way that ensures our guests’ absolute safety,” said MCAS Mirimar Commanding Officer Col. Charles Dockery.

“It remains a prudent choice to look ahead to 2021 and make it better than ever,” Dockery said.