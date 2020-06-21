LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Across Southern California on Sunday, fathers were celebrated for their love, dedication and hard work.

Stay-at-home measures are not fully over so many families still exercised caution to be sure that their dads would enjoy a safe Father’s Day.

For some dads, the perfect celebration involved mixtures of surprises and traditions with a day out at the golf club, in nature, at a restaurant, in the backyard or at the kitchen table.

In the Boyle Heights neighborhood, a Mariachi serenade is what tugged at the heartstrings of local fathers.

Los Angeles Assembly Member Miguel Santiago co-hosted a community parade in celebration of Father’s Day in Boyle Heights along with the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA and other community partners.

“Traditionally, we would be at Mariachi Plaza celebrating but because people can’t come and congregate in large numbers, we’re going to go to people’s streets and just wish them a Happy Father’s Day,” Santiago said. “It’s kind of like caroling, but Latino style!”

The Mariachi took to the streets, stopping to serenade fathers right outside their homes. In addition to the musical treat, Santiago and the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council also handed out food and shared important coronavirus resources.

“We’ve been hit really hard in these communities both by the unemployment rate numbers and also by the pandemic numbers increasing,” Santiago said.

The Council also encouraged residents to complete the 2020 Census so that the government can have an accurate representation of the resources the community may need.