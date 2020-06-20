LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County judge has approved a $0 bail for some offenders.
The emergency order will cover most misdemeanors and low level felonies, and will be in effect until further notice.
The temporary $0 bail schedule goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, and is meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Bail for individuals previously arrested under the $0 bail order, and re-arrested for separate offenses will be set in accordance with the non-$0 bail schedule. Similarly, crimes of violence and higher-level felonies won’t be covered under the $0 bail order.
The order comes as the Judicial Council’s prior $0 bail schedule was set to expire.
“During this state of emergency, it is necessary to assure persons accused of nonviolent felonies and most misdemeanors are not held in jail pre-trial,” Presiding Judge Brazile said. “The Court is working with its justice partners to protect the public on all fronts, including slowing the spread of COVID-19 within our jails, courthouses and communities.”