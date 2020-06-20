CORONA (CBSLA) — A Corona man was arrested on Saturday for felony hit-and-run after a wild crash caught on camera showed a driver speeding with a motorcycle wrapped around the vehicle’s bumper.

The scene unfolded about 7 p.m. on Friday on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, just west of the 15 Freeway in Corona, when the driver of the minivan struck a motorcyclist and failed to stop.

25-year-old George Valentin admitted to being the driver, according to the California Highway Patrol, and was taken into custody on Saturday. He is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

The motorcyclist, Chain Arunritthirot, said he landed some 200 feet away from the collision in the middle of the freeway, confused about what had happened.

The driver continued on the freeway with Arunritthirot’s motorcycle still attached to the vehicle before eventually crashing into a fence and fleeing on foot into a drainage wash, where witnesses tried to stop him before losing sight of the suspect, according to CHP. “I was like oh this guy did try to kill me!” Arunritthirot said in an exclusive interview with CBS2/KCAL9. “I feel like it was intentional, like he hunted me down.”

Arunritthirot was not seriously injured but complained about pain to his arms and legs.

CHP estimates the motorcyclist was going 65 mph when the minivan hit him going 70 mph.

A video of the incident was taken by Natalie Duran and Will Ross, who were following the minivan and calling CHP.

Arunritthirot said he is still in shock about the incident. He said he’d like to meet and thank Duran and Ross for capturing the crash on camera and leading police to an arrest.

CHP said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs to be factors in the case at this time. The incident is still under investigation and CHP is encouraging any other witnesses to call the Accident Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000 with any information.