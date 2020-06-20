HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Bars, wineries and breweries welcomed back customers across the Southland after months and despite a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Video along Hollywood Boulevard on Friday night showed large crowds. Though nightclubs tried to maintain the number of people inside, that led to many remaining outside with not a lot of social distancing visible along sidewalks.
Elsewhere, in Hermosa Beach, crowds were also visible, and eager to be outside. Restaurants there said they were able to limit customers and maintain social distancing.
“I’m totally for it. Everyone is keeping their social distance and wearing a mask and I feel very safe,” said Dan Wagner, a Chicago resident.
As of Friday, the coronavirus has killed more than 4,000 people collectively in LA, OC, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Riverside counties. In these counties, there have been nearly 110,000 infections reported and 18,000 who have recovered.