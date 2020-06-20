LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — One person died on Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Lake Forest.
According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported at 12:44 p.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at El Toro Road.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear but CHP reported that an individual wanted to jump in front of traffic.
It has not yet been confirmed if that person is the individual who died.
Witnesses reported that the crash involved four of five vehicles in the HOV and number 1 freeway lanes, according to CHP. The number 2 HOV lane and traffic lanes one through four were closed around 1 p.m.
At 2:29 p.m., traffic lanes were reopened and both HOV lanes were shut down. The lanes were reported clear at 2:34 p.m.
