VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Malcom Harsch, the 38-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree near a Victorville library last month, died from an apparent suicide, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

In a statement, the department said it had obtained surveillance video that showed there was no foul play in the May 31 death. The department also said detectives met with Harsch’s family and shared evidence collected, including the video.

“Although there remains no sign of foul play, the forensic pathologist is waiting for toxicology results before assigning the cause and manner of death,” the department said in a statement.

According to the sheriff’s department, a woman called 911 on May 31 at about 7:07 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had hanged himself.

The caller said she and her boyfriend, later identified as Harsch, had been together during the morning but she had since returned to her tent for a short period of time. She said others in the encampment told her that Harsch was found hanging from a tree and cut down.

People living in the encampment were performing CPR and attempting to revive Harsch when deputies arrived and took over. Despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics, Harsch was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A thorough investigation was conducted at the scene to recover any evidence to assist with the investigation,” the statement said. “Sheriff’s Department personnel at the scene, including the coroner investigator, did not recover any evidence to suggest foul play.”

According to the department, Sheriff John McMahon has been in contact with the California Department of Justice and was working in cooperation with them as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information about Harsch’s death was asked to call the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911.