LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 311 newly confirmed cases and two more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 12,778 cases and 410 deaths. The county said 6,625 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 291 county residents being treated in the hospital Friday with 76 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 260 new cases, bringing countywide total to 8,714 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 230 had died and and estimated 5,218 had recovered.
There were 229 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday with 77 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County reported 47 new cases, bringing its total to 1,753 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 42 had died, 1,262 had recovered and 449 remained under quarantine.
There were 41 people being treated in the hospital Friday with 17 in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 175,533 Riverside County residents had been tested, 101,622 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 43,132 Ventura County residents had been tested.