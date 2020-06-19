LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Between April 6 and June 6, federal agents at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport intercepted 19,555 pounds of prohibited pork, chicken, beef and duck products arriving from China, authorities said Friday.
According to Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, most of the animal products were found in boxes of headphones, door locks, kitchenware, LCD tablets, trash bags, swim fins, cell phone covers, plastic cases and household goods “in a clear attempt to smuggle the prohibited meats.”
In the first five months of the 2020 fiscal year, the interception of prohibited meats from China at the L.A./Long Beach Seaport has increased 70% compared with the same period the year before.
CBP agriculture specialists identified, examined, and seized 12 shipments containing a total of 834 cartons which lacked the required U.S. Department of Agriculture entry documentation, Ruiz said.
According to USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, China is a country affected by African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, Foot and Mouth Disease, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Swine Vesicular Disease.
“Our close collaboration with our USDA strategic partners has resulted in an increased number of prohibited food products interceptions in a relatively short period of time,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.
“CBP agriculture specialists remain committed and vigilant of foreign animal disease threats.”
