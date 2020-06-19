SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles woman was arrested in connection with looting in Santa Monica during recent protests.
Amanda Van Dusye was arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and burglary during a state of emergency after a search warrant executed in in Los Angeles revealed thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from Santa Monica businesses, Santa Monica police said.
Violence broke out on May 31 during a protest and march in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, and several businesses in downtown Santa Monica were looted and burned.
Santa Monica police Chief Cynthia Renaud says the department is working with partner agencies to find and arrest those who committed acts of violence and theft that day.
Anyone with information about the looting and other crimes committed on May 31 in Santa Monica can call (310) 458-8451.
Van Dusye has been released after posting $100,000 bail. Her first appearance in court has been scheduled for June 22.