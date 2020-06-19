LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Friday announced that it was placing a moratorium, effective immediately, on the use of the CalGang System.
“Based on recent audits and ongoing complaint investigations, the accuracy of the database has been called into question,” a statement from the department said. “To strengthen community trust and avoid any adverse impact on individuals, particularly in communities of color, the Department will no longer use this resource.”
The database has been under fire after reports that LAPD officers falsified field records used to identify possible gang members in a criminal intelligence database used by law enforcement agencies to share gang-related intelligence.
It was announced in February that the California Department of Justice would review the department’s records and policies regarding the use of system.
LAPD said the database would remain accessible only to the CalGang System Administrator for the sole purpose of removing erroneous entries.
The LAPD said the decision was made in conjunction with the Board of Police Commissioners.