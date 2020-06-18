LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Beverly Hills corporation that controls the trademarks of Pablo Escobar is suing rapper 2 Chainz and his business partner for using the late Colombian cocaine kingpin’s brand.

According to court papers obtained Thursday, the rapper and his business partner allegedly used names such as “Escobar Crab Cakes” for restaurants and menu items.

Escobar Inc., which owns the intellectual property rights related to Escobar alleges that Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are profiting off the Medellin Cartel founder by opening two Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations in the Atlanta area.

The restaurants are decorated with paintings of Escobar, use his images on social media, and serve dishes named for him, such as a signature crab cakes dish, as well as a cocktail called “The Columbian,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit is seeking at least $10 million in damages.

“Escobar is regarded as one the greatest heroic outlaws of all time by many in Colombia and all over the world,” according to the suit.

“Moreover, Pablo Escobar’s life has been the subject of numerous books, films and television shows. Throughout his life, Pablo Escobar was responsible for the construction of houses and football fields in western Colombia for the poor.”

Representatives of the defendants did not immediately respond for comment.

