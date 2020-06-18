LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Not being able to graduate with family and friends watching has been disappointing for many high school students, so a Los Angeles woman drove 1,500 miles to help her brother feel better.

Alyssa Hudler drove from Los Angeles to Kansas and donned a “Minions” costume, before going to her family’s home and dropping the costume after a quick dance. She had told her family beforehand that she was buying a singing gram for her brother for his birthday.

“This was definitely the best graduation-slash-birthday gift I could ever ask for,” her 19-year-old brother, Will, said.

Video of their jubilant reunion, which brought her mother and brother to tears, was posted on Instagram.

Hudler says she had been planning this surprise for weeks.

“He got snubbed for his graduation. Corona kinda messed things up for him this year,” she said.

But the surprise for Hudler was really a gift for the entire family.

“No one expected that, that was just so fun,” her father, Rex, said. “It was just so great to see her. We hadn’t seen her in a while.”

Rex Hudler is a former Major League Baseball player, the former voice of the Angels and the current voice of the Kansas City Royals.