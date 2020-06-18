ROSAMOND (CBSLA) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in the Kern County community of Rosamond Wednesday afternoon which also left a woman wounded.

The man who was killed has been identified by a family attorney as Terron Jammal Boone, who is believed to be the half-brother of 24-year-old Robert Fuller, a black man who was found hanging from a tree last week in Palmdale.

Wednesday’s shooting happened at 4:39 p.m. in 3400 block of 15th Street West in Rosamond, located just north of Lancaster, the department said.

According to LASD, detectives were tracking a suspect wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon when they identified a man matching his description in a car which was being driven by a woman. There was also a 7-year-old girl in the vehicle.

Deputies followed the car and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect then opened the passenger door and began firing on them, the sheriff’s department reports.

Deputies returned fire, killing the man and wounding the woman. The gunfire was captured on nearby surveillance video obtained by CBSLA.

The woman, who authorities said was not the victim of the alleged assault, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released. The young girl, who is believed to be her daughter, was unhurt.

“And we’re angry,” Jeffrey Thomas, the woman’s brother, told reporters Wednesday night. “We’re handling it the best way we know how, and right now, it’s in God’s hands. And I’m just glad and grateful that my sister is alive and that my niece is alive.”

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Jamon Hicks, the attorney for Fuller’s family, released a statement Wednesday night identifying Boone as the man killed and saying that Fuller’s sisters had been notified of the death. However, the sheriff’s department has not confirmed the identification.

“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident,” the statement read.

In the early morning hours of June 10, Fuller’s body was found hanging from a tree across from Palmdale City Hall. LASD reported Monday that it has launched an extensive investigation into Fuller’s death that will be monitored by both the FBI and the California Attorney General’s office.