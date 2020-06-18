SAN MARINO (CBSLA) — The Huntington Library has reopened, but there are limits and changes.
The Huntington reopened its gardens to its members Wednesday, and will open to the public on July 1.
Visitors are being asked to stay away if they feel sick, and people who do visit will be required to undergo temperature checks and urged to keep 6 feet apart from other people, wearing face coverings and wash their hands often.
Guest passes are not being permitted during the June member reopening, and all guest passes will require advance reservations starting in July. Non-member tickets will be available for purchase starting on June 28.
While the Huntington’s extensive gardens have reopened, the Children’s Garden, research library and several galleries will remain closed.