(CBSLA)- The NFL announced Thursday that HBO’s all-access preseason show Hard Knocks is coming to the City of Angels. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will be the subjects of the show set to premiere on August 11.

For the Rams, it is the second time the organization will be featured on the show. They last appeared in 2016, the final season for former head coach Jeff Fisher and quarterback Jared Goff’s rookie year. For the Chargers, it is the first time they will be featured on the show, though head coach Anthony Lynn has some experience with the show having been part of the New York Jets staff when the team was featured in 2010.

“Having been part of Hard Knocks before when I was with the New York Jets, my biggest takeaway from that whole experience was that you get out of it what you put into it,” said Lynn in a statement. “There’s a reason that season was probably the most popular Hard Knocks ever. If you’re going to do a show, do it right. You can’t fake it.

“This year will be special because the show will also get an unprecedented look at SoFi Stadium, Stan Kroenke’s vision for professional football in L.A,” said Rams coach Sean McVay in a statement.

This season marks the first time that two teams will be featured on the Hard Knocks series. The Rams and Chargers are moving in to a new stadium together this year with the completion of So-Fi Stadium expected by the time the season begins.

"The Hard Knocks franchise continues to excel as the preeminent sports reality series," said Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports in a statement. "Our partnership with NFL Films, which dates back to 1977, consistently produces groundbreaking television programming. We are grateful to the Chargers and Rams organizations to be able to present the 2020 training camp experience."

The first episode of the season airs Tuesday, August 11 at 10 pm PST.