INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — One of the first big concerts scheduled for Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were set to play at the stadium in September.
The show has now been rescheduled for September 4, 2021.
We are excited to share the new dates for the Stadium Tour.
All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit https://t.co/Wf8bbF5DL2
We look forward to seeing you in 2021! pic.twitter.com/sKAP88ZIyk
— Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) June 18, 2020
If fans cannot make the new date, they will receive an email from your ticket provider or can visit livenation.com/refund.
Pop star Taylor Swift was set to headline the first event at the new stadium in July but canceled her entire tour due to the pandemic.