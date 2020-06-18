SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Catalina Island has been approved to reopen for leisure travel and the island’s ferries have increased daily departures.
The island, which is part of Los Angeles County, is 22 miles from the coast of Southern California and is known for its water and land activities, camping, hiking, hotels, restaurants, and shops.
Catalina Express, the island’s high-speed ferries, has also increased its schedule with departures from Long Beach, San Pedro, and Dana Point to Avalon, as well as Two Harbors.
Visitors can travel to Catalina Island aboard the ferries in just over an hour.
Following L.A. County’s guidelines, passengers and employees are required to wear a face-covering or mask that covers their nose and mouth while in the terminal, waiting in line to board and onboard the vessel.
Hotels, vacation rentals, restaurants (for limited dine-in and carry out), and activities like parasailing, kayaking and stand up paddleboarding, land and water-based tours, beaches, hiking trails, and camping are open.
