POMONA (CBSLA) — Police say their investigators seized 300 pounds of fireworks this week.
Two people were found by Pomona Police Department’s special investigations unit to be actively selling fireworks, according to officials. Both those people were arrested and released with a citation, ordering them to appear in court at a later date.
All fireworks are illegal in the city of Pomona. The department says it has increased its patrols to seize and fine those in the possession of fireworks.
Anyone who wants to report fireworks in the city of Pomona can call (909) 622-1241.