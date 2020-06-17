LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Struggling retail giant JCPenney on Wednesday began liquidation sales at 136 stores which will be closing permanently, including several in California.
The retailer announced that discounts of 25% to 40% will be available at those stores. Of the six stores closing in California, one is in the Southland: located in the Inland Center in San Bernardino.
JCPenney filed for bankruptcy May 15 and announced that it would begin a process of closing 30% of its 846 stores nationwide. The bankruptcy stems from years of declining sales amid the rise in e-commerce, coupled with a coronavirus pandemic which has crippled retailers across the nation.
According to CBS News, the bankruptcy came just days after JCPenny’s CEO Jill Soltau received a $4.5 million bonus.