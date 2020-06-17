LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Federal regulators Wednesday released a “public docket” of its ongoing investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people in January.
Containing roughly 1,700 pages of interview transcripts, photographs and reports on operations, survival factors, human
performance, air traffic control, and aircraft performance, the docket does not offer any conclusions about the cause of
the crash.
“As such, no conclusions about how or why the crash occurred should be drawn from the information within the docket,” according to the NTSB. “Analysis, findings, recommendations, and probable cause determinations related to the crash will be issued by the NTSB in a final report at a later date.”
The report states investigators determined that Bryant’s pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, “was the preferred pilot for this customer and was requested almost exclusively.”
Zobayan had logged 8,200 hours of flight experience at the time of the crash.
A preliminary NTSB report released in February stated there was no evidence that the helicopter’s two engines failed before it went down in the fiery wreck in Calabasas that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others Jan. 26.