GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — If you think you’re noticing more mosquitoes across Orange County, you might be on to something.

County officials said on Tuesday that recent cooccurring events have boosted the mosquito population in urban and coastal areas of O.C.

Among the reasons are standing water from rainy days in May, a spring heatwave that makes for fertile breeding ground, and reduced staff — due to the coronavirus pandemic — to respond to mosquito complaints.

The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District’s traps have counted 110 mosquitoes per trap over the past six weeks, up from 24 per trap at this time last year.

Our District is observing an increase in mosquito activity in urban and coastal areas of the County. This increase marks the sixth week in a row that our District has recorded higher than average counts. It's time for everyone to #TipTossTakeAction! https://t.co/r6X55KCNIQ pic.twitter.com/b9q02mB62g — OCMVCD (@OCVector) June 16, 2020

While higher mosquito presence can increase the risk of West Nile Virus, which is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, the OCMVCD said they have not seen any evidence of West Nile Virus this season in O.C., but Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties have reported instances of the virus.

West Nile Virus typically does not cause symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, but in some cases can lead to fever, body aches, vomiting and in rare instances, death.

For personal protection against the virus, experts say to wear insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.

One-hundred mosquitoes can breed in a cap full of water, the OCMVCD said. To be vigilant, officials have been promoting the “Tip, Toss, Take Action” campaign to encourage residents to eliminate standing water around their homes from locations like kiddie pools, pet dishes and birdbaths.

The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District plans to roll out a program encouraging residents to share the ways they’re helping to stop the spread of mosquitoes. Randomly-selected winners will win tickets to local zoos and museums.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)