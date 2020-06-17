LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in East Los Angeles Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Ferguson Drive.
The victim was sitting in his car when a second car carrying several people drove up alongside and confronted him, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene told CBSLA. Then at least one suspect produced a gun and fired shots at the victim.
Deputies arrived on scene to find the man with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, the sheriff’s department said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
There is still no motive in the killing. The victim lived in the area and was not a gang member, the sheriff’s department said.
The suspect’s vehicle was last seen driving east on Ferguson. It was carrying at least two people. There were no suspect descriptions or a description of the vehicle.