LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person is dead and two people are in serious condition after a car crashed into a restaurant in Silver Lake Wednesday.

The crash took out a tree and sent a Ford Explorer into the patio area of L&E Oyster Bar at about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Silver Lake Boulevard. The SUV apparently hit a man on a Vespa-style scooter.

Sadly, one person died onscene of this overturned vehicle in the 1600 block of N Silverlake. Please avoid area, will be an extended duration incident as @LAPDHQ investigates 📷 Eric French #lafd pic.twitter.com/9uJ0b5SXPj — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) June 17, 2020

“The Explorer pushed the moped off the side of the road into some fixtures, a lamp standard, and ended up in front of this restaurant,” an LAPD officer at the scene said.

The rider of the scooter, a man in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene. He has not been identified pending notification of his family.

Two others who were in the Explorer, a 72-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, were taken to a hospital in at least serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Witnesses said the Explorer was speeding and driving erratically.

“People use this street as a highway because they are in a rush to get somewhere,” one witness said.

Police did not say if speed, drugs or alcohol were a factor in the fatal crash.

Inspectors were been called out to check the structural integrity of the building.