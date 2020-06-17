LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles mother whose attorney announced on Tuesday a $10 million claim against the city after saying his client suffered a traumatic brain injury allegedly due to an LAPD officer firing a foam round through her open car window, is also planning to file a lawsuit.

26-year-old Yasmine Morales spent two days in critical care dealing with a fractured skull and brain bleed, her attorneys say, and she is unable to walk without assistance.

Morales, a single mother-of-two, was driving to a Target near the Grove to buy a birthday present for her son and was stopped at an intersection close to demonstrations over the death of George Floyd when she was struck, her legal team told KCAL9.

“Someone innocent like this should not suffer at the hands of law enforcement,” said her attorney Neama Rahmani.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to requests for comment about this incident with a previously released statement about their investigation into officer conduct during protests, which said:

“The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate allegations of misconduct, violations of Department policy, and excessive force during the recent civil unrest. The Department has assigned 40 investigators to this effort and we will look into every complaint thoroughly and hold every officer accountable for their actions.”

RELATED: LAPD Assigns 3 More Officers To Desk Duty Following Protests, Bringing Total To 10

Rahmani is concerned the injuries Morales suffered from the incident will be longterm.

“Traumatic brain injury, dizziness, she’s unable to walk without the assistance of a walker, so it’s been pretty difficult for Ms. Morales,” Rahmani said. “She’s a single mom just trying to make it just like the rest of us and obviously this has dramatically altered the course of her life.”

The attorney said she is looking through surveillance video from nearby businesses and has reached out to LAPD for body camera footage from the officers in the area when Morales was struck.

Rahmani said he and Morales plan to file a lawsuit once they hear back from the city.