VENTURA (CBSLA) — Five blocks of historic Downtown Ventura will be closed to cars for the next month so businesses can safely expand outside to help people observe physical distancing guidelines.
“Main Street Moves” will help restaurants and shops recover from the losses due to the shutdown, and a way for businesses to welcome back residents who would feel more comfortable outdoors, Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere said in a statement.
Barricades will block off traffic along four blocks on Main Street, between Fir and Palm Streets, and one block of California Street, between Santa Clara and Poli Streets. The month-long street closure will also feature live music, hand-washing stations, temporary ADA restroom facilities, more tables and chairs for dining outdoors, and bike racks to accommodate 140 bikes.
“The global pandemic has forced us to rethink and reimagine how we use our public spaces,” Downtown Ventura Partners director Kevin Clerici said in a statement. “People are eager to get out.”
Businesses interested in being part of the program must continue to follow Ventura County Public Health’s guidelines. The city will reevaluate the program at the end of the 30-day period to determine if additional extension time is required.