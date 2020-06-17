LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 257 newly confirmed cases and four more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 11,951 cases and 399 deaths.
Of the 257 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 65 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 6,341 people had recovered from the illness.
Despite the increases in case counts and hospitalizations, health officials announced that nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy services and libraries would be allowed to reopen Friday.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 218 cases and one fatality, bringing countywide totals to 8,014 cases and 229 deaths.
The county reported that an estimated 4,913 patients had recovered from the illness.
Ventura County reported 51 new cases, bringing its totals to 1,706 cases and 41 deaths. The county also reported it had 424 active cases under quarantine and 1,241 have recovered.
The county said 38 people were hospitalized, with 13 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 164,616 Riverside County residents had been tested, 95,108 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 41,410 Ventura County residents had been tested.