LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – No one was hurt when a portion of the ceiling collapsed at Lynwood High School Tuesday morning.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the ceiling came down onto two cars sometime before 9:30 a.m. at the school, located at 4050 E. Imperial Highway.
There were no injuries and no one was left trapped, the fire department said.
The exact circumstances of the collapse were not confirmed. Its unclear what caused the ceiling to collapse or whether anyone was inside the building at the time.
The school is currently on summer break.