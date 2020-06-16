Comments
CARSON (CBSLA) — A truckload of illegal fireworks was seized over the weekend by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on special assignment in Carson.
The fireworks were seized from 13 people on Saturday and Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. The total haul was worth about $10,000, and resulted in deputies handing out $13,000 in fines.
With the Fourth of July approaching fast, and many legal fireworks shows canceled due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Carson Sheriff’s station says they are increasing their patrols in the city and unincorporated areas specifically for illegal fireworks.
Please, keep looking, my dogs go crazy every day with all the illegal fireworks in the unincorporated area called west Carson.