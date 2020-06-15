SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 198 new coronavirus cases Monday along with an uptick in hospitalizations.

The county didn’t report any new deaths, marking the first day in a week without any new fatalities.

Last week the county reported 36 fatalities, eleven of which were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 221.

According to the Health Care Agency, 104 deaths involved residents of skilled nursing home facilities.

The most deaths reported in a single day was May 21, when 14 deaths were reported by the HCA.

The number of people hospitalized rose from 290 on Sunday to 315 Monday. The number of patients in intensive care stayed at 144, unchanged from the previous day.

To date, the county has reported 8,759 cases of COVID-19 and 4,138 documented recoveries.

Last Friday, bars, gyms and movie theaters were authorized to begin reopening along with community pools, schools, day camps, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, wineries and family entertainment centers.

The day prior, Orange County officials lifted face mask requirements, although health officials still strongly recommended people wear them.

Health experts continue to stress to residents the importance of wearing face coverings in public.

“It is not for your individual protection,” said HCA Assistant Director Lilly Simmering said. “It is to protect others… from potentially contracting COVID-19 if you do not know you have it.”

