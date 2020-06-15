Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officials in Los Angeles County are continuing the search for a 59-year-old woman with schizophrenia who has been missing for two weeks.
Patricia Claggett, also known as Patricia Vance, was last seen on the 11000 block of Alameda Street in Lynwood.
She is described as an African American woman, 5’7″, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. No clothing description was provided.
Anyone with information about Claggett’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.