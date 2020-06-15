Comments
SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A man was killed and two others were wounded when a shooting took place at a family gathering in a Sylmar home Sunday night.
The shooting occurred in the 12900 block of Borden Avenue at about 6:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
Los Angeles police and firefighters arrived on scene to find one man dead and two others wounded. The men were rushed to local hospitals, where one was in critical condition and the other in serious condition.
A woman was assessed at the scene but was not transported to a hospital. No names were released.
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. There was no immediate description of the suspects or a motive. Its unclear if the incident was gang-related.