LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Free lunch will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis at Los Angeles County libraries starting on June 16.

The lunches are available for no-contact pick-up for people 18 years old and younger at 24 library locations Tuesdays through Fridays, 12 p.m.-1 p.m from June 16 to August 7. There will be no pick-up on July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. There are no family income restrictions.

L.A. County Library made an announcement last week on Twitter:

The following libraries are participating in the free summer lunch program:

  • A C Bilbrew Library
  • Angelo M. Iacoboni Library
  • Baldwin Park Library
  • Carson Library
  • Compton Library
  • El Camino Real Library
  • El Monte Library
  • Hawthorne Library
  • Huntington Park Library
  • La Puente Library
  • Lake Los Angeles Library
  • Lancaster Library
  • Lawndale Library
  • Leland R Weaver Library
  • Lennox Library
  • Los Nietos Library
  • Lynwood Library
  • Paramount Library
  • Quartz Hill Library
  • Rowland Heights Library
  • San Fernando Library
  • San Gabriel Library
  • South Whittier Library

    • Since 2015, LA County Library has led the Lunch at the Library program to provide nutritious lunches for kids and teens throughout the summer months through a partnership with the county’s Parks and Recreation department.

    The program is supported by a grant from the California State Library and backed by the California Summer Meal Coalition and California Library Association.

    For more information, visit www.lacountylibrary.org/SummerLunch/

