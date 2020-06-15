LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Free lunch will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis at Los Angeles County libraries starting on June 16.
The lunches are available for no-contact pick-up for people 18 years old and younger at 24 library locations Tuesdays through Fridays, 12 p.m.-1 p.m from June 16 to August 7. There will be no pick-up on July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. There are no family income restrictions.
L.A. County Library made an announcement last week on Twitter:
The following libraries are participating in the free summer lunch program:
Since 2015, LA County Library has led the Lunch at the Library program to provide nutritious lunches for kids and teens throughout the summer months through a partnership with the county’s Parks and Recreation department.
The program is supported by a grant from the California State Library and backed by the California Summer Meal Coalition and California Library Association.
For more information, visit www.lacountylibrary.org/SummerLunch/