LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — An Army veteran who had been planning his 100th birthday celebration for years wasn’t about to let the coronavirus pandemic ruin his special day.
Frank Wendzel ventured outside for the first time in 90 days for to greet the dozens of cars doing a drive-by of his retirement community in Lake Forest. Wendzel, like other residents of retirement communities throughout the nation, has been in quarantine to avoid COVID-19 infection.
Wendzel once flew B-17s and was part of Operation Crossroads at the Marshall Islands in 1946.
He was also honored as the national Veteran of the Day on Saturday, received recognition from the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the city of Lake Forest.