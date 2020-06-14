Comments (2)
ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — Orange County last week reported its highest death toll since the pandemic began.
According to authorities, 43 people died of COVID-19 in O.C. last week.
As of Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 58 people in Los Angeles County alone.
Right now, there are no plans to slow the reopening of gyms and other businesses that have been given the green-light by state and county officials.
To date, O.C. has seen 8,269 cumulative cases of coronavirus. Of those, 217 people have died.