LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials on Saturday reported 58 new deaths and 1,568 new cases of coronavirus.
Out of the 58 deaths, 36 patients were above 65 years old and 41 had underlying health conditions.
According to the latest release officials said, “Los Angeles County is currently seeing average daily deaths declining. On May 8, average daily deaths were 46; today the average daily deaths are 18.”
The reports of rising cases across the county comes as testing capacity continues to increase. The county has retained the capacity to test 15,000 people each day, officials said.
A modified health order released on June 12 allowed gyms, museums, zoos, TV production and other businesses to reopen.
“For the many people across our communities who are experiencing the sadness of losing a loved one to COVID-19, we are deeply sorry for your loss,” said County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. “If you are out this weekend visiting businesses that have reopened, please remember to follow all of the directives for protecting one another from the spread of COVID-19, including keeping physical distance of at least 6 feet whenever possible, wearing a cloth face covering when around others, and washing hands frequently.”
Officials have identified 72,023 positive cases of coronavirus across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,890 deaths since the pandemic began.
Not surprising, after the lockdown relaxation and protests. I’m wondering how many of the infections are related to each.