HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Jas Waters, a 39-year-old TV writer and journalist most recently known for her work on TV’s “This Is Us”, was found dead in her Hollywood home, authorities said Friday.

Waters died of hanging Tuesday and her death was ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In addition to “This Is Us”, Waters also worked on Jim Carrey’s “Kidding” and VH1’s “The Breaks,” and spent nine years working in film production

and TV development on several projects, including the “Spider-Man” and “Barbershop” franchises, “Hardball,” “Save the Last Dance,” “ER” and MTV’s “Real World,” according to her IMDb page.

The writers of “This Is Us” honored Waters on social media.

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

Waters, who went by the nickname Jas Fly, was born on Oct. 21, 1980, in Evanston, Illinois, and studied at Evanston Township High School and Columbia College Chicago.

In addition to her work on Hollywood projects, Waters also managed the entertainment blog FlyStyleLife.com for three years and later served as a pop-culture columnist for Vibe magazine.