POMONA (CBSLA) — Fire crews were battling a large brush fire on the hillside of the 57 Freeway near Temple Avenue Friday evening.
According to fire officials, the fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. in an area of brush adjacent to the northbound lanes of the freeway at Pomona Road.
In response to the growing fire, the Pomona Police Department closed Pomona Road in both directions and encouraged people to find alternate routes.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department declared a second alarm fire at about 7:30 p.m. as the blaze grew to six acres.
By 8:20 p.m., fire officials said the blaze had grown to 25 acres and was 30% contained.
BRUSH FIRE | FS187 #Pomona | Pomona Blvd x NB 57 | 2ND ALARM | UPDATE: AC2 reports the fire is holding at 25 acres with 30% containment. Forward progress has been stopped. Holding the Copters for some open flame still in the interior burn. #PomonaFire #LACoFD
— LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) June 13, 2020
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.