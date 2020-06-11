CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a robber who shot and seriously wounded a Culver City man while he was out for a jog late Wednesday night.
The robbery and shooting occurred in the 6100 block of Washington Boulevard at around 11:20 p.m.
According to Culver City police, a man in his early 30s was jogging on a sidewalk when he was approached by a male suspect.
There was some kind of altercation before the suspect robbed and then shot him, police said.
The man was rushed by ambulance to a Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Due to the extent of his injuries and the loss of blood, he underwent emergency surgery, police said. His condition Thursday morning was not confirmed.
Its unclear what was stolen, although police believe the victim’s cell phone was stolen.
There was no immediate description of the suspect. The shooting occurred in a popular stretch of Culver City with several restaurants and shops, so police are hoping there will be security video of the incident.