SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday night after being struck and dragged by a car in Santa Clarita.
The deputy was struck near the intersection of American Beauty Drive and Tyler Lane. The vehicle was last seen on the 14 Freeway, which was closed as law enforcement looked for the driver.
The California Highway Patrol has been notified and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was reportedly overhead looking for the driver.
The deputy was said to be conscious and was being treated by firefighters before being taken to the hospital.