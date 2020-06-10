LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Commission Wednesday unanimously adopted a recommendation by Chief Michel Moore to find that an off-duty LAPD officer acted outside department policy in a fatal shooting at a Costco store in Corona last year.

On the night of June 14, 32-year-old Kenneth French of Riverside and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at a Costco in Corona.

Last September, a grand jury decided not to indict Salvador Sanchez, the officer involved in the shooting.

Surveillance video released Wednesday, Sept. 25 appeared to show French physically striking Sanchez while Sanchez was holding his 18-month-old son in his arms. Sanchez then fired off 10 rounds from a handgun.

A second video released Wednesday afternoon by LAPD showed a different angle of the incident and caught the moment when shoppers at the Costco store began fleeing following the shooting.

Kenneth, who has been described by his family’s attorney as schizophrenic and nonverbal, was killed. His parents were critically wounded but survived. Both were shot in the back.

Sanchez suffered minor injuries, but his son was not hurt.

The shooting created chaos in the store, sending shoppers scurrying for the e

Sanchez fired 10 total rounds, four of which struck French. He was hit three times in the back and once in the shoulder, Johnstone told reporters. One round each struck French’s parents.

“The officer after being struck, thought he had been shot and believed there was an active shooter in front of him,” Hestrin said.

Sanchez, who has been with LAPD since 2012, was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.